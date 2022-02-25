Укр / Рус Клуб УП
ZELENSKYY ANNOUNCED GENERAL MOBILISATION

Friday, 25 February 2022, 00:00

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a Decree on general mobilization

Source: Presidential Decree

Details: According to the Decree, mobilisation will take place during 90 days throughout the territory of Ukraine from the moment of its entry into force.

"To launch mobilization on the territory of Vinnyts’ka, Voluyns’ka, Dnipropetrovs’ka, Donets’ka, Zhytomyrs’ka, Zakarpats’ka, Zaporiz’ka, Ivano-Frankiv’ska, Kyivs’ka, Kirovograds’ka, Luhans’ka, Lvivs’ka, Mykolaivs’ka, Odes’ka, Poltavs’ka. Rivnens’ka, Sums’ka, Ternopils’ka, Kharkivs’ka, Khersons’ka, Khelnyts’ka, Cherkas’ka, Chernivets’ka, Chernihivs’ka regions and the city of Kyiv’’, states the Decree.

The call for conscripts, reservists, and engagement of the transport means to supply the military needs is instructed to be made in volumes defined according to the mobilization plans.

The Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is requested to define the type and volumes of the call for conscripts, reservists and transport means within the general term of the mobilization. The Cabinet of Ministers is requested to allocate funding and take other measures, related to the announcement and conducting of the general mobilization. 

