All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ZELENSKYY ANNOUNCED GENERAL MOBILISATION

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 February 2022, 23:00
ZELENSKYY ANNOUNCED GENERAL MOBILISATION

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a Decree on general mobilization

Source: Presidential Decree

Details: According to the Decree, mobilisation will take place during 90 days throughout the territory of Ukraine from the moment of its entry into force.

Advertisement:

"To launch mobilization on the territory of Vinnyts’ka, Voluyns’ka, Dnipropetrovs’ka, Donets’ka, Zhytomyrs’ka, Zakarpats’ka, Zaporiz’ka, Ivano-Frankiv’ska, Kyivs’ka, Kirovograds’ka, Luhans’ka, Lvivs’ka, Mykolaivs’ka, Odes’ka, Poltavs’ka. Rivnens’ka, Sums’ka, Ternopils’ka, Kharkivs’ka, Khersons’ka, Khelnyts’ka, Cherkas’ka, Chernivets’ka, Chernihivs’ka regions and the city of Kyiv’’, states the Decree.

The call for conscripts, reservists, and engagement of the transport means to supply the military needs is instructed to be made in volumes defined according to the mobilization plans.

The Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is requested to define the type and volumes of the call for conscripts, reservists and transport means within the general term of the mobilization. The Cabinet of Ministers is requested to allocate funding and take other measures, related to the announcement and conducting of the general mobilization. 

Advertisement:

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: