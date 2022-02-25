All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The enemy seized two AFU vehicles, driving into the center of Kyiv, followed by a convoy of Russian trucks. The trucks were disarmed

Friday, 25 February 2022, 08:45
The enemy seized two AFU vehicles, driving into the center of Kyiv, followed by a convoy of Russian trucks. The trucks were disarmed

Malyar's direct speech: "The Russian military seized two AFU vehicles, changed into Ukrainian military uniforms and are moving at high speed towards the center of Kyiv from the direction of Obolon. They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks."

Details: The deputy minister added that they will definitely be disarmed. Later, Malyar updated the post, noting that the trucks were disarmed.

Ground forces of the AFU: "ATTENTION! The enemy is using our equipment!

Advertisement:

Sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation use vehicles seized in the National Guard of Ukraine to penetrate deep into the rear of Ukrainian positions.

In particular, the enemies use two BMP "Kazak", three KRAZ and GAZ-66.

Besides, the occupants are dressed in the military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ask the citizens of Ukraine to be vigilant and report any information to law enforcement agencies.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2022/02/25/7325681/
Advertisement:

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: