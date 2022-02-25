Укр / Рус Клуб УП
The enemy seized two AFU vehicles, driving into the center of Kyiv, followed by a convoy of Russian trucks. The trucks were disarmed

Friday, 25 February 2022, 09:45

Malyar's direct speech: "The Russian military seized two AFU vehicles, changed into Ukrainian military uniforms and are moving at high speed towards the center of Kyiv from the direction of Obolon. They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks."

Details: The deputy minister added that they will definitely be disarmed. Later, Malyar updated the post, noting that the trucks were disarmed.

Ground forces of the AFU: "ATTENTION! The enemy is using our equipment!

Sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation use vehicles seized in the National Guard of Ukraine to penetrate deep into the rear of Ukrainian positions.

In particular, the enemies use two BMP "Kazak", three KRAZ and GAZ-66.

Besides, the occupants are dressed in the military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ask the citizens of Ukraine to be vigilant and report any information to law enforcement agencies.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2022/02/25/7325681/
