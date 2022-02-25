Residents of Obolon are requested not to go in the street: hostilities are imminent

Ad verbatim: "Attention! Air raid alert!

Important! If you hear the siren – switch on the media and follow the instructions".

Details: Sadovy pointed out that the siren sound always means that it is necessary to switch on the information channel and listen to instructions. The quantity of signals or their length are not important’’.

"Stay in the shelter until the official channels inform that the danger is no longer present. Only then you can leave the shelter’’, - he wrote.