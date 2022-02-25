The enemy shelled a kindergarten, a residential area and bomb shelters in the Sumy region, children were injured

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Chairman of the Sumy Regional Military-Civil Administration

Ad verbatim: "Hurricanes" (Reactive System of Volley Fires (RSVF) - UP) in Okhtyrka hit a residential area, bomb shelters, and a kindergarten. There were many people. We do not know the number of wounded and dead. But there are seriously injured children."

Details: He added that this was the third shelling of Okhtyrka since the beginning of February 25th.

Prior to this, the enemy shelled, possibly using ‘Grads’ an orphanage in the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, which housed 50 children.