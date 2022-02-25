Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

The enemy shelled a kindergarten, a residential area and bomb shelters in the Sumy region, children were injured

Friday, 25 February 2022, 14:03

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Chairman of the Sumy Regional Military-Civil Administration

Ad verbatim: "Hurricanes" (Reactive System of Volley Fires (RSVF) - UP) in Okhtyrka hit a residential area, bomb shelters, and a kindergarten. There were many people. We do not know the number of wounded and dead. But there are seriously injured children."

Details: He added that this was the third shelling of Okhtyrka since the beginning of February 25th.

Prior to this, the enemy shelled, possibly using ‘Grads’ an orphanage in the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, which housed 50 children.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:50
Nighttime explosions in Kyiv explained
12:22
Zelenskyy: We haven’t surrendered anything, Putin won’t be able to hide from God even in his bunker
12:16
Alfa Bank's Russian owners to hand over their shares to Ukrainians
12:02
Ukraine-Russia negotiations: Kremlin's three-pronged demands
11:44
Russian landing troops approaching Odesa
11:35
Ukraine will pay 6,500 UAH to its citizens rendered jobless by Russian invasion
11:31
Zelenskyy urges Russians to learn the meaning of the word “reparation”
11:20
Zelenskyy: If Putin thinks that we will surrender— he knows nothing about Ukraine
11:17
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian military convoy in Sumy region
11:11
Russia demands that Google not show footage from the war
All News