The Office of the President identifies the enemy’s key goal, but Ukraine is holding up

Verbatim: "If we compare Ukraine’s and Russia’s military potential, Ukraine is very effective. Our enemies want to achieve the key goal, which is to capture Kyiv and the main cities in the east and south. We, and especially the leadership of the Armed Forces, are aware of their plans."

Details: According to Podoliak, the most difficult situation today is in the Kharkiv direction, the Sumy region, and the south of the country, where heavy fighting is taking place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops.

He stressed that the tactics used by the Russian army resembled terrorism: residential areas have been shelled, and today even kindergartens have been fired upon.

According to Podoliak, war crimes, which unfortunately have taken place today, must be judged harshly against the norms of international law.