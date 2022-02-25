Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
President’s office: consultations regarding negotiations with Putin are underway

Friday, 25 February 2022, 23:18

Ad verbatim : "Dear colleagues! I must refute the statements that we refused to negotiate. Ukraine has been and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace. This is our unchanging position.

We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation. As we speak, the parties consult on the time and location of the negotiation process. The sooner negotiations begin, the better the chances of resuming normal life. "

What happened earlier: The President of Ukraine called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to end the bloody war waged by Russia.

The Russian side responded with a proposal to hold talks in Minsk and almost immediately stated that Ukraine did not agree to Minsk, it offered Warsaw and refused to negotiate at all.

 Reminder:  on 24th February, the Russian Federation, which has been carrying out hybrid military aggression against Ukraine for 8 years, treacherously attacked our country on several borders, repeatedly grossly violating all international agreements.

