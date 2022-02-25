All Sections
Zelenskyy replied to Putin: Are children who were shelled also neo-Nazis?

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 25 February 2022, 23:49
Zelenskyy replied to Putin: Are children who were shelled also neo-Nazis?

Ad verbatim:  "It (Russian aggression - ed.) can not be justified, so the occupants have to come up with increasingly absurd accusations to have something to say.

I am sure that these accusations are not objective, no one will believe them: Ukrainians will not believe them, the world will not believe them, citizens of the Russian Federation will not believe them. There is simply no truth that could explain why kindergartens and housing infrastructure are shelled with missile artillery. "

Details: Zelenskyy reminded that on Friday in Vorzel, Kyiv region, Russian military shelled the orphanage with "Grad" rocket launchers, and in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, "Hurricanes" fired at residential neighborhoods, shelters and kindergartens.

Ad verbatim:  "What is this war against Ukrainian children in kindergarten? Who are they, are they also neo-Nazis from kindergarten? Or are they NATO soldiers who threatened Russia? Killed and wounded children are the verdict on this invasion."

More details: Zelenskyy stressed that everyone should do everything possible to end the war.

"Everyone must do everything they can to stop this war. Every day of aggression destroys normal life not only in Ukraine and Russia, but also in Europe and the world. Europeans still have no idea what it's like to live in the midst of such a confrontation, " said Zelenskyy.

More background: President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian leadership a "gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis" and Ukrainian patriots defending their homeland from the Russians "nationalist groups."

Advertisement: