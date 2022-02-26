Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

The enemy retreated: Ukrainian airpower struck at Russian armored vehicles in Kherson

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 03:47

Details: According to the reports, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fought fierce battles with the occupants over Kherson and the bridge across the Dnipro river since early morning. The control over this important crossing alternated several times. There had been reports that the city was seized during the day, but the situation changed soon.

The media published footage from the battlefield and the nearby monument to the Unknown Soldier, as well as the memorial in the Park of Glory.

The Ukrainian flag was raised above the memorial.


Background: It was reported that after fierce fighting, the Ukrainian authorities had lost control over the crossing to Kherson on Friday afternoon.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News