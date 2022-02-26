The enemy retreated: Ukrainian airpower struck at Russian armored vehicles in Kherson

Details: According to the reports, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fought fierce battles with the occupants over Kherson and the bridge across the Dnipro river since early morning. The control over this important crossing alternated several times. There had been reports that the city was seized during the day, but the situation changed soon.

The media published footage from the battlefield and the nearby monument to the Unknown Soldier, as well as the memorial in the Park of Glory.

The Ukrainian flag was raised above the memorial.



Background: It was reported that after fierce fighting, the Ukrainian authorities had lost control over the crossing to Kherson on Friday afternoon.