The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have protected the dam of the Kyiv Reservoir - Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine (MIU)

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 09:06

"At 3:50 this morning, Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian missile headed for the Kyiv Reservoir dam north of Kyiv. If the dam is destroyed, the floods will cause disastrous damage and casualties - including flooding of residential areas in Kyiv and the suburbs.

A breach of the Kyiv dam could lead to the destruction of the Kanevskaya, Kremenchukskaya and other cascade dams and might even lead to an accident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," according to the report.

