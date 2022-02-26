All Sections
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine: Flooding Kyiv Forums with enemy agents - How to Counteract?

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 26 February 2022, 09:36

The National Security and Defense Council warns that forums and messengers in Kyiv are flooded with enemy agents and gives advice on how to behave.

Source: National Security and Defense Council Office

Details: Forums and messenger groups in WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram and Facebook in the Kyiv region are flooded with the identical messages. The authors of messages ask in different forms how to get to Kyiv, who can drive to Kyiv with a small child, how to get from Brovary to Boryspil.

All the authors have one thing in common: they are all new members of the Kyiv groups, joined the groups only since February 25, and write mostly in Russian.

Quote: "Dear Kyiv residents, be careful! Persons who are asking for information are the Enemy Agents".

Do not give driving directions, how and where to get there, or where there are free and accessible roads.

If you see the questions above and verify that the author of the question is a new member of the forum:

  1. Send a complaint to the administrator of the group.
  2. Write in capital letters in the comments that the author of the question is an enemy gathering information.

Important: WhatsApp messenger is technically protected. Caution is needed for information published in WhatsApp groups, especially those created in the last 2-3 days.

