Updated curfew in Kyiv

Starting from February 26, Kyiv imposes updated curfew times from 5 pm to 8 am.

According to the Mayor of Ukrainian capital Vitalii Klitschko, such changes are being implemented in order to provide more effective defence of Kyiv and ensure the security of civilians.

The new curfew will be enforced until February, 28.

The Mayor warns that all civilians who are on the streets during the curfew will be treated as members enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.