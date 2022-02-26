All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


“Grad” shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ column

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 February 2022, 13:00
“Grad” shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ column

Kateryną Tyschenko – Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:00

According to the media, the enemy is deploying "Grad" rocket launchers in Chernihiv; windows shatter in the regional hospital. Meanwhile, in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a major column of the enemy’s forces.

Source: Suspil’ne.Chernihiv, "Pivnich" operational command

Advertisement:

Details: Oleksandr Gashpar, an eyewitness, told  Suspil’ne that windows shattered in the regional hospital in the surgeries building, the old boiler room and in the hospital’s canteen. Only windows with wooden frames blew out; those with metal-plastic ones were not affected.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, called on those in Chernihiv who are not taking part in the city’s defense to hide in shelters or, if impossible, stay in their homes.

The Russian army is likely to conduct another airstrike, deploying "Grad" missile launchers to shell Chernihiv, including the city’s residential areas, Chaus said.

There is also information that Russians can drop mines and explosive devices from planes, including explosives disguised as children’s toys, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Meanwhile, "Pivnich" [North] operational command reports that in the afternoon Ukrainian Armed Forces fired a missile at the enemy's military column near ​​Hrodna in Chernihiv region.

"As a result of our airstrike, the Russian army suffered losses. About 20 units of equipment were destroyed, large numbers of soldiers were killed, and many more were wounded," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: