Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

“Grad” shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ column

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:00

Kateryną Tyschenko – Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:00

According to the media, the enemy is deploying "Grad" rocket launchers in Chernihiv; windows shatter in the regional hospital. Meanwhile, in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a major column of the enemy’s forces.

Source: Suspil’ne.Chernihiv, "Pivnich" operational command

Details: Oleksandr Gashpar, an eyewitness, told  Suspil’ne that windows shattered in the regional hospital in the surgeries building, the old boiler room and in the hospital’s canteen. Only windows with wooden frames blew out; those with metal-plastic ones were not affected.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, called on those in Chernihiv who are not taking part in the city’s defense to hide in shelters or, if impossible, stay in their homes.

The Russian army is likely to conduct another airstrike, deploying "Grad" missile launchers to shell Chernihiv, including the city’s residential areas, Chaus said.

There is also information that Russians can drop mines and explosive devices from planes, including explosives disguised as children’s toys, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Meanwhile, "Pivnich" [North] operational command reports that in the afternoon Ukrainian Armed Forces fired a missile at the enemy's military column near ​​Hrodna in Chernihiv region.

"As a result of our airstrike, the Russian army suffered losses. About 20 units of equipment were destroyed, large numbers of soldiers were killed, and many more were wounded," the statement said.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News