“Grad” shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ column

Kateryną Tyschenko – Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:00

According to the media, the enemy is deploying "Grad" rocket launchers in Chernihiv; windows shatter in the regional hospital. Meanwhile, in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a major column of the enemy’s forces.

Source: Suspil’ne.Chernihiv, "Pivnich" operational command

Details: Oleksandr Gashpar, an eyewitness, told Suspil’ne that windows shattered in the regional hospital in the surgeries building, the old boiler room and in the hospital’s canteen. Only windows with wooden frames blew out; those with metal-plastic ones were not affected.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, called on those in Chernihiv who are not taking part in the city’s defense to hide in shelters or, if impossible, stay in their homes.

The Russian army is likely to conduct another airstrike, deploying "Grad" missile launchers to shell Chernihiv, including the city’s residential areas, Chaus said.

There is also information that Russians can drop mines and explosive devices from planes, including explosives disguised as children’s toys, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Meanwhile, "Pivnich" [North] operational command reports that in the afternoon Ukrainian Armed Forces fired a missile at the enemy's military column near ​​Hrodna in Chernihiv region.

"As a result of our airstrike, the Russian army suffered losses. About 20 units of equipment were destroyed, large numbers of soldiers were killed, and many more were wounded," the statement said.