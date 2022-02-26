Russia has turned off Twitter, there are problems with the Internet connection and general online communication

Ad verbatim: Twitter has been shut down in Russia, and there are also general online/network issues - social media networks are barely working.

Source: Internet users in Moscow witnessing the situation in online comments on Ukrainska Pravda (UP)

Details/Direct speech of a UP interlocutor: "Twitter has been turned off in Russia. Facebook is barely functioning. The overall speed of the Internet has massively dropped."

What this news is extremely important: The Russian Federation insidiously launched a full-scale war in Ukraine on the night of February 24. At the same time, the Kremlin propaganda broadcasts to the Russians that this is "just a military operation in the Donbas." The Russian population may have learnt that their troops were attacking cities across Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure and housing, exclusively through social media and independent media publications on the Internet.