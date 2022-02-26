Chornobyl nuclear power plant operational, staff held hostage

The Russian-occupied Chornobyl nuclear power plant is operating as planned, but staff are being held hostage.

Source : spokesperson of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Yevheniya Kuznetsova, quoted by Suspilne

Ad verbatim : "Dozens of people are unable to leave. Rotation is not allowed. The staff cook for themselves in the canteen from the provision available there. They will be allowed to eat and to work. The Russian military also use our provision, but they brought their own cook."

Details : According to Kuznetsova, the Acting General Director of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant Valery Seida and staff who were on duty on the day of the invasion are among the hostages. Currently, the planned is functioning according to its schedule.

She also informed that the main military equipment used to capture the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was moved in the direction of Kyiv, Ivankiv and Dymer.

Ad verbatim : "Heavy vehicles that raised dust did not travel on tourist routes, but rather wherever they felt like. They could go to the" red forest ". It is safe for civilians, but it is dangerous for them. They raised the dust, inhaled it and now it is on their mucous membrane. Nobody, of course, passed the dosimetric control, nothing ."

Background : On 24 February, after a fierce battle, the Russian military seized the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.