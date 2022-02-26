All Sections
"Russian train, go f*ck yourself!": all the railway junctions with Russia have been destroyed

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 17:03
Russian train, go f*ck yourself!: all the railway junctions with Russia have been destroyed

Ad verbatim: Today, in the afternoon of February 26, Ukrainian troops blew up the railway junctions connecting the Ukrainian railway with the Russian railway structures.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railway service) press service, exclusively shared with UP (Ukrayinska Pravda)

Details: It is noted that this was done in order to block Russian Railways from delivering equipment and personnel of the Russian Army. The Russians invited to restore contact with the central headquarters of Ukrzaliznytsia, allegedly for humanitarian purposes.

To which they received a clear answer from Ukrainian dispatchers: "Russian train, go f *ck yourself!"

Note: this initially comes from the Snake Island Ukrainian Sea border defenders, near Odessa, who responded by "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" following a Russian military warship attack.

 

