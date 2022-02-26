Ukrainian troops defending Chernihiv blow up 56 tanks of diesel fuel

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 22:29

Ukrainian troops defending Chernihiv region blew up 56 tanks of diesel fuel that were being transported by a Russian military convoy.

Source: Staff General of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Quote: "In Siverschina [in the north of Ukraine], invaders finished regrouping and continued their offensive aimed at blocking Kyiv. Units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces hold back the invaders. In Chernihiv region, Ukraine’s military defenders blew up a convoy transporting 56 tanks of diesel fuel."

Details: In the Polissya direction, the enemy’s offensive was stopped on approach to Borodyanka, Bucha, and Vyshhorod. Enemy units partially lost their combat capabilities.