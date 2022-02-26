Russian invaders drop two aerial bombs in Vinnytsia region Roman Petrenko — Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:38 Roman Petrenko — Saturday, 26 February 2022, 10:38 PM On 26 February at 7:50 pm, the pyrotechnics division of the Department of Emergency’s special emergency rescue detachment in Vinnytsia Oblast destroyed two Russian FAB-100 aerial bombs. Source: Department of Emergencies of Ukraine Quote: "They [the bombs] were dropped by the so-called "Russian liberators" near the village of Shabelnia of the Dashkiv Territorial Community in Haisyn region." Details: Rescue services remind everyone that suspicious looking objects should not be approached. All emergency personnel are working around the clock and doing everything possible to prevent the occupiers from implementing their plans. Advertisement: