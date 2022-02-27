Russia acknowledges its losses in Ukraine for the first time

Ad verbatim: "It is with a great sadness that I received tragic news about the death of our young compatriot, Russian army officer Nurmagomed Hajimagomedov."

Hajimagomedov served in the 247th Caucasian Cossack Guards Assault Airborne Regiment.

Background: The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to report a single combat casualty in Ukraine. However, in the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukraine’s Presidential Office reported that over 3,500 Russian soldiers had died and nearly 200 soldiers had been taken prisoners in two days of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have appealed to the Red Cross to return thousands of bodies of Russian invaders to Russia.