A saboteur with an arsenal was apprehended in the Odesa region, his accomplices fled with the fight

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 06:39

Details: The group of saboteurs moved in two cars: a Volkswagen minibus carrying the ammunition and a Mitsubishi L-200 SUV.

Ad verbatim: "A joint group of border guards, police and territorial defenсe detected a subversive reconnaissance unit… During an attempt to conduct the identity check, the group opened fire against the border guards, police and and territorial defenсe units from another car - Mitsubishi L-200 SUV. Fighters of the joint forces opened fire in response to the saboteurs and the SUV began to flee. "

Established: One defender of Ukraine was injured. One saboteur and a minibus were apprehended. The minibus contained submachine guns, grenade launchers, ammunition, mines and explosives.

The search for other saboteurs goes on.

