Ukrainian air defenses shot down a missile fired from Belarus at Kyiv
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 07:57
The Ukrainian air force shot down a cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarus.
Source: Valery Zaluzhny, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Direct speech: "Just recently, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a cruise missile fired by a TU-22 at the Ukrainian capital from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.
So, this is another war crime committed by the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation."