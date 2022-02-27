Lukashenko threatened Ukraine with his own ‘special operation’

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 11:29

The self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed that missiles had been fired at Ukraine from the territory of his country and threatened to invade Ukraine with the Belarusian army.

This information was reported by the Zerkalo.io portal, according to Evropeyska Pravda.

Lukashenko criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky for addressing Belarus over Sunday's constitutional referendum in Belarus.

"Let him appeal to the Ukrainian people and be responsible for what is happening in Ukraine today. There is not a single Belarusian soldier or piece of ammunition in Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko noted that Russians and Belarusians are being caught and beaten in Ukraine.

"Ukraine seems to be pushing Belarus into a special operation to protect its citizens," he said.

He confirmed that missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus aiming at the Ukrainian territory, but this, he said, was a forced step, because "on the Ukrainian side, a few kilometres from the border with Belarus, missile divisions, ready to strike Russian positions in minutes, were deployed". He also admitted that Belarus was helping wounded Russian soldiers.

He stated that no war was being waged from the territory of Belarus.

"We should not be attacked, and "Kvartal 95" [reference made to the Ukrainian comedy show formerly produced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy] should not dictate that you, Belarusians, should make the right choice," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko also said that the reason for the start of the war against Ukraine was "an attack from the Ukrainian side".

On 27 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Belarusians. In his speech, he called for "becoming good, safe Belarus we have all seen recently."

Reminder: member of the Committee on international relations of the Verkhovna Rada, Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" party Bohdan Yaremenko called to break diplomatic relations with Belarus.