Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Lukashenko threatened Ukraine with his own ‘special operation’

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 11:29

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 11:29

The self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed that missiles had been fired at Ukraine from the territory of his country and threatened to invade Ukraine with the Belarusian army.

This information was reported by the Zerkalo.io portal, according to Evropeyska Pravda.

Lukashenko criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky for addressing Belarus over Sunday's constitutional referendum in Belarus.

"Let him appeal to the Ukrainian people and be responsible for what is happening in Ukraine today. There is not a single Belarusian soldier or piece of ammunition in Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko noted that Russians and Belarusians are being caught and beaten in Ukraine.

"Ukraine seems to be pushing Belarus into a special operation to protect its citizens," he said.

He confirmed that missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus aiming at the Ukrainian territory, but this, he said, was a forced step, because "on the Ukrainian side, a few kilometres from the border with Belarus, missile divisions, ready to strike Russian positions in minutes, were deployed". He also admitted that Belarus was helping wounded Russian soldiers.

He stated that no war was being waged from the territory of Belarus.

"We should not be attacked, and "Kvartal 95" [reference made to the Ukrainian comedy show formerly produced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy] should not dictate that you, Belarusians, should make the right choice," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko also said that the reason for the start of the war against Ukraine was "an attack from the Ukrainian side".

On 27 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Belarusians. In his speech, he called for "becoming good, safe Belarus we have all seen recently."

Reminder: member of the Committee on international relations of the Verkhovna Rada, Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" party Bohdan Yaremenko called to break diplomatic relations with Belarus.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News