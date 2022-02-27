Klychko: No Russian troops in Kyiv, fighting with saboteurs continues

Ukraine’s capital continues to defend itself: there are currently no Russian troops in Kyiv, but the fight against subversive units continues.

Source: Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klychko in a video address

Ad verbatim: "Friends! Dear Kyiv citizens! Kyiv continues to defend itself. There are no Russian troops in the capital.

However, our military, law enforcement and territorial defence continue to detect and neutralise saboteurs."

Details: The mayor reminded that the curfew imposed on Saturday will last until Monday morning.

Going outside is only allowed at the air alarm signals, if you have to go to the shelter.