Lyashko called on the WHO to stop cooperating with Russia

Sunday, February 27, 2022, 16:50

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko called on the World Health Organization and other UN agencies to stop any cooperation and exchange of information with Russia.

Source: his Facebook page.

Quote: "Dear Dr. Gebreyesus! Dear Dr. Kluge! I address you not only as a doctor to a doctor but as the Minister of Health of the country in which Russia has launched terrorist acts against civilians and medics.

"With special cruelty and cynicism, in violation of all norms of international law, the Russian invaders are shelling hospitals, ambulances, orphanages, and civilians!", - said the Minister.

Lyashko emphasizes that in Ukraine, medical workers die every day from the actions of terrorists while performing their professional duties, and instead of searching for medicines or equipment for hospitals, Ukraine is forced to look for bulletproof vests and helmets for doctors.

"Instead of concentrating on saving lives, medical staff should lean under fire and listen, wondering whose ward or operating room the next enemy projectile will fly into.

"Our children are born in bomb shelters, doctors are fighting for the lives of their patients every minute, we operate, just think about it, a 7-year-old child from a gunshot wound.

"Today, medical workers are at the forefront of the fight against the enemy, together with our military, they are defending Ukraine at the cost of their own lives!

"Emergency medical care leaves for every call, but, unfortunately, not everyone arrives and returns, "the minister said.

"He added that the shooting of medics is a crime against humanity, and each incident is carefully documented: "I urge the WHO to use all its leverage and to stop all cooperation and exchange of information with the enemies of humanity - the Russian Federation.

"I call on other UN agencies dealing with humanitarian affairs to move their regional offices from Moscow - the country cannot wage a bloody war and influence regional European policy in the humanitarian field at the same time," Lyashko said.

As a reminder, none of the hospitals in Ukraine was closed during the war, and the medical system continues to operate.