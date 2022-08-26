All Sections
Government purchases enough drugs for protection in case of nuclear accident – Healthcare Minister

Friday, 26 August 2022, 19:44

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 19:44

The state has purchased the necessary amount of drugs to protect the thyroid gland in case of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The government has purchased enough drugs that will allow us to protect the thyroid gland so that radioactive iodine does not have a negative effect, and they will be issued when necessary. All healthcare facilities in the potential impact zone are being supplied with this drug.

The warehouses of oblasts have a large amount of the drug in stock in order to deliver it in time to where it is needed in the case of an accident, depending on where the radioactive dust might spread.

We are ready for this, there is no need to worry about it, and there is no need to buy iodine-containing drugs."

Details: Liashko emphasised that the Ministry of Health purchased the drug in exactly the dosage recommended by scientists. He stated that in the initial stage, one pill will be enough for protection.

"It's all done. But for now, if it is not being distributed to people, this is solely because there is no need to use this drug yet or for people to drink it for preventive purposes, out of fear. Medicines are not sweets, they should be used when necessary and when prescribed by a doctor," the Minister emphasised.

Background: In early August, the Ministry of Health published an algorithm of actions in the event of a radiation accident.

Later, clarifications were provided as to who and when, as well as how much potassium iodide one should consume.

