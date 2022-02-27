The National Guard of Ukraine fought with Russian soldiers hidden in ATB trucks

ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022, 5:03 PM

In Mykolaiv, the National Guard of Ukraine stopped ATB supermarket-labelled trucks. The Russian invaders were hiding in the trucks.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: While inspecting the trucks, the National Guard, in cooperation with the city's police chief, detected occupiers hiding inside. It is reported that a battle ensued, and all enemy soldiers were neutralised.