Ukraine is looking for truck drivers with vehicles to transport humanitarian aid from Poland

Sunday, February 27, 2022, 5:40 PM



The Lviv Regional State Administration is looking for trucks that can travel back and forth between Poland and Ukraine.

Source: Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are creating a ‘green’ corridor to transport humanitarian aid from Poland to Ukraine through the Lviv region. We need a lot of trucks that will constantly travel back and forth between the two countries. They will carry essentials, medicines, etc.

The Polish side is organising a humanitarian hub from all over Europe to help our soldiers and migrants. "

Details: Kozytskyi asks to write in private messages to the Department of Economic Policy of the Lviv Regional State Administration.