All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poles believe that Putin will attack them next - poll

European PravdaSunday, 27 February 2022, 22:47
Poles believe that Putin will attack them next - poll

European Pravda - Sunday, February 27, 2022, 23:47

74% of Poles see the probability of a Russian attack on Poland as "high" or "medium".

According to European Pravda citing Onet.pl, this is based on the results of a survey conducted by the Market and Social Research Institute IBRiS on February 25, 2022 (the second day of Russian war against Ukraine).

Advertisement:

IBRiS asked the Poles: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how would you rate the risk that Poland could be directly attacked by Russia?" "0" meant that there was no such possibility, and "10" meant that an attack on Poland was imminent.

More than 25% of respondents indicated a "low or no" risk of such a scenario. However, every second respondent (51%) perceives "medium risk". Also, more than 23% of respondents perceive this risk as "high or very high".

It is notable that among respondents aged 18 to 29, as many as 65% of respondents perceive the risk of an attack to be "high or very high".

According to the survey, people with higher education are more likely to believe in the high risk of Russia's attack on Poland (29%) than those with primary education (12%).

The estimates also differ across opposition voters (29% consider the probability of such a risk high) and the ruling party (13%).

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: