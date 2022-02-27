Poles believe that Putin will attack them next - poll

European Pravda - Sunday, February 27, 2022, 23:47

74% of Poles see the probability of a Russian attack on Poland as "high" or "medium".

According to European Pravda citing Onet.pl, this is based on the results of a survey conducted by the Market and Social Research Institute IBRiS on February 25, 2022 (the second day of Russian war against Ukraine).

IBRiS asked the Poles: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how would you rate the risk that Poland could be directly attacked by Russia?" "0" meant that there was no such possibility, and "10" meant that an attack on Poland was imminent.

More than 25% of respondents indicated a "low or no" risk of such a scenario. However, every second respondent (51%) perceives "medium risk". Also, more than 23% of respondents perceive this risk as "high or very high".

It is notable that among respondents aged 18 to 29, as many as 65% of respondents perceive the risk of an attack to be "high or very high".

According to the survey, people with higher education are more likely to believe in the high risk of Russia's attack on Poland (29%) than those with primary education (12%).

The estimates also differ across opposition voters (29% consider the probability of such a risk high) and the ruling party (13%).