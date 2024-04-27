Russians establish foothold in part of Ocheretyne, Berdychi reported captured

The Russians have established a foothold in part of the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, DeepState analysts have reported that the village of Berdychi in Ocheretyne hromada has been captured [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the national joint 24/7 newscast; DeepState

Quote from Voloshyn: "The enemy managed to break through and establish a foothold in a certain part of this settlement [Ocheretyne – ed.]. Currently, the unit in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. All measures are being taken to drive the enemy out of there, and heavy fighting continues. Units of the Defenсe Forces are monitoring the situation."

Details: Voloshyn said the Russians used four brigades of their armed forces in Ocheretyne.

"On our part, all measures are being taken to stabilise the situation on the Avdiivka front and take back control over Ocheretyne. For this purpose, additional personnel and assets from the reserve have been deployed," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, the analytical project DeepState has reported that the Russians have captured the village of Berdychi south of Ocheretyne.

Quote from DeepState: "The katsaps [a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.] have captured Berdychi, hanging up their rag [the Russian flag] on the western outskirts of the village. Fighting continues west of Berdychi. The Defence Forces are engaged in rearguard battles. It is impossible to hold the contact line in its current form, so withdrawal from the northern outskirts of the village is a forced measure. But the most important thing is to save [the lives of] personnel."

Background:

DeepState had previously reported that the Russians advanced in Ocheretyne on 16 April.

DeepState reported on 26 April that Russian occupying forces advancing from Avdiivka had captured the villages of Soloviove and Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

