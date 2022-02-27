All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Third member of Derzhavna Duma condemns the war against Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 February 2022, 23:06
Third member of Derzhavna Duma condemns the war against Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO  — MONDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 00:06

Vyacheslav Markhaev, a member of the CPRF (Communist Party of Russia) and of Derzhavna Duma from the Republic of Buryatia, has condemned the military attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Source: Vyacheslav Markhaev on Facebook

Details: The MP supports the independence of the so-called quasi-republics ‘DNR' and ‘LNR', but states that this was used by Russia as a justification for waging war on Ukraine.

Quote: "To my greatest dismay, the whole campaign to have DNR and LNR recognised was motivated by entirely different intentions and plans, which were initially kept hidden. Now, as a result, we have a full-scale military confrontation and war between the two countries".

"I condemn the unjustified strategy of the West and the double standards of their policies, promoting their interests by changing the legitimate authority in the states in dispute and seizing new territories under the false slogans of defending democracy. I also condemn the Russian government, which has started to use the same double standards. We used the recognition of DNR and LNR to hide a plan for full-scale war with our closest neighbour".

Earlier: Two members of the Russian parliament and CPRF have condemned the military invasion in Ukraine — Mykhailo Matveev and Oleg Smolin.

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: