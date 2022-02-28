Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Third member of Derzhavna Duma condemns the war against Ukraine

Monday, 28 February 2022, 00:06

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO  — MONDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 00:06

Vyacheslav Markhaev, a member of the CPRF (Communist Party of Russia) and of Derzhavna Duma from the Republic of Buryatia, has condemned the military attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Source: Vyacheslav Markhaev on Facebook

Details: The MP supports the independence of the so-called quasi-republics ‘DNR' and ‘LNR', but states that this was used by Russia as a justification for waging war on Ukraine.

Quote: "To my greatest dismay, the whole campaign to have DNR and LNR recognised was motivated by entirely different intentions and plans, which were initially kept hidden. Now, as a result, we have a full-scale military confrontation and war between the two countries".

"I condemn the unjustified strategy of the West and the double standards of their policies, promoting their interests by changing the legitimate authority in the states in dispute and seizing new territories under the false slogans of defending democracy. I also condemn the Russian government, which has started to use the same double standards. We used the recognition of DNR and LNR to hide a plan for full-scale war with our closest neighbour".

Earlier: Two members of the Russian parliament and CPRF have condemned the military invasion in Ukraine — Mykhailo Matveev and Oleg Smolin.

