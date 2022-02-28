Ukraine’s delegation arrives at the border with Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 10:30 AM

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived to the area of the Ukraine-Belarus border to participate in the negotiations with the Russian side.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the list of delegates: David Arakhamia, Leader of the Servant of the People Parliament Fraction; Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine; Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the President’s Chief of Staff; Andriy Kostin, First Deputy Head of the Delegation of Ukraine in the Tripartite Contact Group; Rustem Umerov, MP; Mykola Tochytskiy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Quote: "The main focus of the negotiations is the immediate ceasefire and removal of the Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine."