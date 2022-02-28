Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine’s delegation arrives at the border with Belarus

Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:30

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 10:30 AM

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived to the area of the Ukraine-Belarus border to participate in the negotiations with the Russian side.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the list of delegates: David Arakhamia, Leader of the Servant of the People Parliament Fraction; Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine; Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the President’s Chief of Staff; Andriy Kostin, First Deputy Head of the Delegation of Ukraine in the Tripartite Contact Group; Rustem Umerov, MP; Mykola Tochytskiy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Quote: "The main focus of the negotiations is the immediate ceasefire and removal of the Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine."

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News