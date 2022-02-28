All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin comments on personal sanctions against Putin

European PravdaMonday, 28 February 2022, 11:54

"EUROPEYSKA PRAVDA" — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:54 PM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that western sanctions against Vladimir Putin are ‘absurd and very short-sighted', as quoted by russian agency Interfax, says European Pravda.

Putin's spokesman said, ‘everyone knows president has no assets apart from the declared'.

Advertisement:

"From the problems point of view, the fact of imposing sanctions against the head of the country is not less absurd and very short-sighted', said Peskov.

He also stated that Moscow will respond to Western sanctions against Russian aviation industry imposed due to the military invasion in Ukraine.

It should be noted that as of Bloomberg, European Union considers sanctions on Peskov.

On Monday it was informed that anti-putin coalition to support Ukraine has started the preparation of the fourth package of the sanctions against Ukraine.  

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: