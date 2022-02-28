Kremlin comments on personal sanctions against Putin

"EUROPEYSKA PRAVDA" — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:54 PM



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that western sanctions against Vladimir Putin are ‘absurd and very short-sighted', as quoted by russian agency Interfax, says European Pravda.

Putin's spokesman said, ‘everyone knows president has no assets apart from the declared'.

"From the problems point of view, the fact of imposing sanctions against the head of the country is not less absurd and very short-sighted', said Peskov.

He also stated that Moscow will respond to Western sanctions against Russian aviation industry imposed due to the military invasion in Ukraine.

It should be noted that as of Bloomberg, European Union considers sanctions on Peskov.

On Monday it was informed that anti-putin coalition to support Ukraine has started the preparation of the fourth package of the sanctions against Ukraine.