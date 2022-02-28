Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

More than 300,000 Ukrainians cut off from electricity because of war

Monday, 28 February 2022, 14:28

MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 13:38

Due to the damage caused by hostilities, 316 towns and villages remain completely or partially without electricity.

This information was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

This means that 332 thousand consumers were left without electricity on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy system is operating operates stably and has sufficient reserves of energy resources to supply consumers.

Due to the war started by Russia, 11,675 consumers remain without gas supply in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblast (regions - ed.)

Field service teams continue performing emergency and recovery work on the ground and renewing supply for consumers whenever the conditions allow. 

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News