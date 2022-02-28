All Sections
More than 300,000 Ukrainians cut off from electricity because of war

Monday, 28 February 2022, 13:28

MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 13:38

Due to the damage caused by hostilities, 316 towns and villages remain completely or partially without electricity.

This information was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

This means that 332 thousand consumers were left without electricity on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy system is operating operates stably and has sufficient reserves of energy resources to supply consumers.

Due to the war started by Russia, 11,675 consumers remain without gas supply in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblast (regions - ed.)

Field service teams continue performing emergency and recovery work on the ground and renewing supply for consumers whenever the conditions allow. 

Advertisement: