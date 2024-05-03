Negotiating position to be handed over to Russia after June peace summit

Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the participants of the Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland will work out a joint negotiating position of Ukraine, which will be submitted to Russia.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW); Serhii Nykyforov in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Asked by DW to comment on an interview given by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defenсe Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Nykyforov said that Ukraine and Switzerland are organising a Peace Summit where countries that respect international law and the UN Charter should develop a joint negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Advertisement:

Nykyforov told Ukrainska Pravda that there may be several agreed positions "on individual points of the peace formula".

Quote from Nykyforov: "These are, for example, radiation safety, [prisoner of war] exchange, freedom of navigation, and food safety. These elaborations will then be conveyed to Russia. Thus, the summit in Switzerland will be the first step towards a just peace."

Background:

Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy DIU chief, said in an interview with The Economist on 2 May that he sees no way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. He believes that such wars can only end with treaties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 2 May that heads of state and governments from every continent have been invited to the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

On 4 October, Zelenskyy approved a decision of the National Security and Defence Council which stated that it is impossible to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Ukraine needed to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Support UP or become our patron!