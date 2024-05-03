All Sections
Negotiating position to be handed over to Russia after June peace summit

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 3 May 2024, 17:46
Negotiating position to be handed over to Russia after June peace summit
Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Facebook/Sergii Nykyforov

Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the participants of the Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland will work out a joint negotiating position of Ukraine, which will be submitted to Russia.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW); Serhii Nykyforov in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Asked by DW to comment on an interview given by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defenсe Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Nykyforov said that Ukraine and Switzerland are organising a Peace Summit where countries that respect international law and the UN Charter should develop a joint negotiating position and submit it to Russia. 

Nykyforov told Ukrainska Pravda that there may be several agreed positions "on individual points of the peace formula".

Quote from Nykyforov: "These are, for example, radiation safety, [prisoner of war] exchange, freedom of navigation, and food safety. These elaborations will then be conveyed to Russia. Thus, the summit in Switzerland will be the first step towards a just peace."

Background: 

  • Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy DIU chief, said in an interview with The Economist on 2 May that he sees no way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. He believes that such wars can only end with treaties.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 2 May that heads of state and governments from every continent have been invited to the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.
  • On 4 October, Zelenskyy approved a decision of the National Security and Defence Council which stated that it is impossible to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Ukraine needed to strengthen its defence capabilities.

