Russian tycoon Deripaska: It's time to end "this state capitalism"

February 28, 2022, 2:52 PM

Russia has been in the midst of a serious economic crisis. The current economic situation is much worse than in 2014.

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska posted on his Telegram channel: "The hike in rates, the mandatory sale of currency (let’s remember that it is done at the rate set by the Central Bank on the date of settlement) are the first indicators of who is going to pay for "the party". I want to get clarity and definite statements on economic policy in the next three months."

Advertisement:

Deripaska believes that "real crisis managers, not amateurs with a bunch of presentations" are needed to draw a way out of the crisis.

"It will not be possible to wait it out now, as it was in 2014. It is necessary to change the economic policy and end all this "state capitalism", Deripaska added.

It should be noted that Deripaska is a stakeholder of the Mykolayiv Aluminum Refinery in Ukraine.