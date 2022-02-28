Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian tycoon Deripaska: It's time to end "this state capitalism"

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:05

February 28, 2022, 2:52 PM

Russia has been in the midst of a serious economic crisis. The current economic situation is much worse than in 2014.

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska posted on his Telegram channel: "The hike in rates, the mandatory sale of currency (let’s remember that it is done at the rate set by the Central Bank on the date of settlement) are the first indicators of who is going to pay for "the party". I want to get clarity and definite statements on economic policy in the next three months."

Deripaska believes that "real crisis managers, not amateurs with a bunch of presentations" are needed to draw a way out of the crisis.

"It will not be possible to wait it out now, as it was in 2014. It is necessary to change the economic policy and end all this "state capitalism", Deripaska added.

It should be noted that Deripaska is a stakeholder of the Mykolayiv Aluminum Refinery in Ukraine.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News