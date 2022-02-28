All Sections
Mayor of Kupiansk who surrendered his city to invaders indicted for treason

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 28 February 2022, 15:00
The mayor of Kupiansk, a town in Kharkiv region, has been indicted for state treason. He assisted the Russian invaders in taking over his city.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Details: On February 27, he offered the command of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation dislocated on the territory of Kupiansk to provide support and supplies. The mayor provided the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces with transportation, housing, fuel, and food for the duration of their stay.

He acted intentionally in order to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine, which he announced publicly on the Internet.

As a consequence of his actions, the territory of Kupiansk withdrew from the administrative subordination of the state authorities of Ukraine.

