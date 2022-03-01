Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 5 fighters and a helicopter in the last 24hrs- DMU
Tuesday 01 March 2022, 04:51
Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down five Russian fighters and a helicopter during their raids in Ukraine on 28 February.
Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry (MDU) on YouTube.
Ad verbatim: "Ukrainian fighter jets have intercepted and shot down two Russian jets, while three more Russian jets were shot down by S-300 complexes, during the invaders’ raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary. A total of 5 of the invaders’ fighter jets were shot down on 28 February: these were SU-30s and SU-35s".
Details: In addition, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a cruise missile and one helicopter near Kyiv using BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems.
According to the MDU, Ukrainian forces not only defended but also attacked:
- SU-25 attack aircraft bombed columns of armoured vehicles in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions during the day;
- Ukrainian SU-24 M bombers struck 4 tank and mechanised columns in the Chernihiv region and near Berdyansk;
"Bayraktars" destroyed the tank and 2 "BUK" anti-aircraft missile systems.