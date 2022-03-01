All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 5 fighters and a helicopter in the last 24hrs- DMU

Roman RomaniukTuesday, 1 March 2022, 03:51

Tuesday 01 March 2022, 04:51

Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down five Russian fighters and a helicopter during their raids in Ukraine on 28 February.
Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry (MDU) on YouTube. 

Ad verbatim: "Ukrainian fighter jets have intercepted and shot down two Russian jets, while three more Russian jets were shot down by S-300 complexes, during the invaders’ raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary. A total of 5 of the invaders’ fighter jets were shot down on 28 February: these were SU-30s and SU-35s".

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a cruise missile and one helicopter near Kyiv using BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the MDU, Ukrainian forces not only defended but also attacked:

  • SU-25 attack aircraft bombed columns of armoured vehicles in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions during the day;
  • Ukrainian SU-24 M bombers struck 4 tank and mechanised columns in the Chernihiv region and near Berdyansk;

"Bayraktars" destroyed the tank and 2 "BUK" anti-aircraft missile systems.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: