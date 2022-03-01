All Sections
Kadyrov recognises first losses among Chechen “guard”

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 07:30

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 08:30 AM

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that two of his soldiers had been killed, and six wounded, in Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov’s Telegram.

In Kadyrov’s words: "Unfortunately, there are already casualties among the citizens of the Chechen Republic. Two have died and six have been wounded."

Details: Kadyrov called on his [military] command to be even tougher, "without undue ceremony"; he was referring to the transition to "large-scale military operations" and the storming of Ukrainian cities.

Previously: On Saturday, the Ukrainian military defeated a special unit of the Chechen division of the Russian Guard near Gostomel. Then General Magomed Tushayev, commander of the 141st Motorised Regiment of the Chechen division of the Russian Guard, was killed.

On 28 February, Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kharkiv.

Advertisement: