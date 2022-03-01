Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Kadyrov recognises first losses among Chechen “guard”

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 08:30

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 08:30 AM

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that two of his soldiers had been killed, and six wounded, in Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov’s Telegram.

In Kadyrov’s words: "Unfortunately, there are already casualties among the citizens of the Chechen Republic. Two have died and six have been wounded."

Details: Kadyrov called on his [military] command to be even tougher, "without undue ceremony"; he was referring to the transition to "large-scale military operations" and the storming of Ukrainian cities.

Previously: On Saturday, the Ukrainian military defeated a special unit of the Chechen division of the Russian Guard near Gostomel. Then General Magomed Tushayev, commander of the 141st Motorised Regiment of the Chechen division of the Russian Guard, was killed.

On 28 February, Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kharkiv.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News