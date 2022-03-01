Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv Region

Kateryna Tyschenko — TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 11:33 AM

Belrusian troops have entered the territory of the Chernihiv Region.

Source: spokesperson of the Regional Territorial Defence Forces Department "North" Vitaliy Kyrylov, in a comment to Suspilne

Details: Kyrylov confirmed the information that the Chernihiv Region has been penetrated by Belarusian forces.

Background: Earlier today, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that Belarus had no plans of participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine.