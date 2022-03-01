All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church calls to save St. Sophia’s Cathedral, as Russia prepares to strike Kyiv

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:37
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church calls to save St. Sophia’s Cathedral, as Russia prepares to strike Kyiv

Iryna Balanchuk — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:37

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has received information that Russian forces are preparing an air strike at the main cultural heritage site of Ukraine, the centuries-old St. Sophia’s Cathedral that has been standing since the times of Kyiv Rus.

Source: Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church information service

Advertisement:

Archbishop Svyatoslav, leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said: "Let St. Sophia, the Wisdom of God, bring reason to those who contemplate this crime.".

Details: Archbishop Svyatoslav called on all Christians to pray for the holy site of the Slavic people, and the aggressor to refrain from carrying out this most horrific act of vandalism.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: