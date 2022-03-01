Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” Ukrayinska Pravda located yachts of Russian oligarchs in Europe

Mykhailo TkachTuesday, 1 March 2022, 19:26

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the rest of the world almost immediately started the process of Russia’s isolation through sanctions and many other measures. 

32 counties have already closed the skies for Russia. However the country still has the sea, and it’s Russian oligarchs still have yachts.

"Ukrainska Pravda" found the yachts of Russian oligarchs, close to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and their current whereabouts.

Igor Sechin

The yacht "Amore Vero" that belongs to the CEO of "Rosneft" is currently in France near Marseille close to the port "LA CIOTAT."

 
 
 

"Amore Vero" is a 85,6 meter yacht. It’s value is that of over 200 millions of dollars. It’s one of the biggest yachts in the world. 

Alisher Usmanov

The yacht of Alisher Usmanov "Dilbar" is currently in the port of Hamburg in Germany.

The vessel is over 156 meters and costs more than half a million dollars.

 
 
 

Roman Abramovich

The yacht of Roman Abramovich "Eclipse"  is currently in the Caribbean Island of St. Martin, which is under French jurisdiction.

 
 
 

Abramovich’s second yacht Solaris is currently in the port of Barcelona (Spain.)

 
 
 

Both of his yachts cost almost 1,5 million dollars. 

Arcadiy Rotenberg

The yacht of Arcadiy Ritenberg "Rahil" is currently in Turkey in the port of TUZLA.

 
 
 

Oleg Deripaska

The yacht of oligarch Oleg Deripasko "Clio" is currently in the Red Sea and is making its way to the Maldives.

 
 
 

As you can see here, the yachts of Putin’s oligarchs and supporters of his dictatorial regime for some reason are not docking in Russia, or even making their way there. They are mostly choosing ports in the European Union and we wonder why.

