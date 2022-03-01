All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” Ukrayinska Pravda located yachts of Russian oligarchs in Europe

Mykhailo TkachTuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:26
“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” Ukrayinska Pravda located yachts of Russian oligarchs in Europe

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the rest of the world almost immediately started the process of Russia’s isolation through sanctions and many other measures. 

32 counties have already closed the skies for Russia. However the country still has the sea, and it’s Russian oligarchs still have yachts.

"Ukrainska Pravda" found the yachts of Russian oligarchs, close to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and their current whereabouts.

Advertisement:

Igor Sechin

The yacht "Amore Vero" that belongs to the CEO of "Rosneft" is currently in France near Marseille close to the port "LA CIOTAT."

 
 
 

"Amore Vero" is a 85,6 meter yacht. It’s value is that of over 200 millions of dollars. It’s one of the biggest yachts in the world. 

Alisher Usmanov

The yacht of Alisher Usmanov "Dilbar" is currently in the port of Hamburg in Germany.

The vessel is over 156 meters and costs more than half a million dollars.

 
 
 

Roman Abramovich

The yacht of Roman Abramovich "Eclipse"  is currently in the Caribbean Island of St. Martin, which is under French jurisdiction.

 
 
 

Abramovich’s second yacht Solaris is currently in the port of Barcelona (Spain.)

 
 
 

Both of his yachts cost almost 1,5 million dollars. 

Arcadiy Rotenberg

The yacht of Arcadiy Ritenberg "Rahil" is currently in Turkey in the port of TUZLA.

 
 
 

Oleg Deripaska

The yacht of oligarch Oleg Deripasko "Clio" is currently in the Red Sea and is making its way to the Maldives.

 
 
 

As you can see here, the yachts of Putin’s oligarchs and supporters of his dictatorial regime for some reason are not docking in Russia, or even making their way there. They are mostly choosing ports in the European Union and we wonder why.

See also: "Russian plane go f*ck yourself." UP found planes of Russian oligarchs

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: