All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy region: Kipti-Bachivsk highway freed, controlled by Ukraine’s armed forces and territorial defence

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 06:40
Sumy region: Kipti-Bachivsk highway freed, controlled by Ukraine’s armed forces and territorial defence

Anastasiya Klapatur – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:40

The Kipti-Bachivsk highway in the Sumy region is once again controlled by Ukraine’s Armed Forces and territorial defence.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that to some extent, the Russian troops vacated the highway themselves, and on the other hand, it was freed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Zhyvytsky said that "our troops have blocked the entrance from Russia to Ukraine by making roadblocks out of trees, fencing structures, and the like. Now this route is controlled by the defence forces of the Sumy region."

Earlier: Russian troops captured the Kipti-Bachivsk route on 26 February. The route connects the Bachivsk checkpoint on the border with Russia with the village of Kipti in the Chernihiv region, towards Kyiv. This is part of the Kyiv-Moscow route.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: