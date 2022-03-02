Sumy region: Kipti-Bachivsk highway freed, controlled by Ukraine’s armed forces and territorial defence

Anastasiya Klapatur – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:40

The Kipti-Bachivsk highway in the Sumy region is once again controlled by Ukraine’s Armed Forces and territorial defence.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, on Facebook

Details: It is reported that to some extent, the Russian troops vacated the highway themselves, and on the other hand, it was freed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Zhyvytsky said that "our troops have blocked the entrance from Russia to Ukraine by making roadblocks out of trees, fencing structures, and the like. Now this route is controlled by the defence forces of the Sumy region."

Earlier: Russian troops captured the Kipti-Bachivsk route on 26 February. The route connects the Bachivsk checkpoint on the border with Russia with the village of Kipti in the Chernihiv region, towards Kyiv. This is part of the Kyiv-Moscow route.