Ukrainian troops force Russian invaders to retreat to the border
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:08
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:08
In some areas, Ukrainian troops have forced the Russian invaders to retreat to the Russian border.
Source: 93rd Mechanised Brigade Holodny Yar
Quote: "Units of the 93rd Brigade Holodny Yar have forced some enemy troops to retreat to the border with Russia.
The Brigade has broken up enemy columns and seized a lot of Russian military equipment."
Details: Details and photos will be available in due course.