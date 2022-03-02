Ukrainian troops force Russian invaders to retreat to the border

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:08

In some areas, Ukrainian troops have forced the Russian invaders to retreat to the Russian border.

Source: 93rd Mechanised Brigade Holodny Yar

Quote: "Units of the 93rd Brigade Holodny Yar have forced some enemy troops to retreat to the border with Russia.

The Brigade has broken up enemy columns and seized a lot of Russian military equipment."

Details: Details and photos will be available in due course.