Russian invaders bomb high-rise building in Irpin west of Kyiv
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:17
The Russian invaders have bombed, attacked residential areas and destroyed a high-rise building in Irpen near Kyiv.
Source: Oleksandr Markushin, Mayor of Irpin
Details: Irpen has been hit by an airstrike by the Russians. The invaders’ rocket has hit a house.
Law enforcement officers and the military are working on the spot. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Markushin's quote: "The seventh day of war… The morning has started with air strikes… We are working on medical evacuation!"