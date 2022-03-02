All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:54

Olena Roschina — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:54

The level of support for Ukraine joining the EU and NATO is the highest ever in polling history in Ukraine. 86% support Ukraine joining the EU, and 76% support joining NATO.

Source: Rating, reporting on an survey conducted on 1 March 2022

Advertisement:

Details: Compared to the pre-war period, the level of support among Ukranians for joining the EU and NATO has increased by over 20 percentage points. This positive trend has happened thanks to an increase in support for entering these organisations among residents of the country’s north and east.

In terms of age, there is unanimous support in all categories for Ukraine to join the EU and NATO.

61% of respondents believe that Ukraine will become an EU Member State in the nearest future (within 1-2 years). 13% believe that Ukraine will join the EU within 5 years, and 6% think it will happen later than that. 

17% were still uncertain about their assessment of Ukraine’s prospects with the EU. Only 4% think that Ukraine will not become an EU Member State. Compared to last year, the number of those sceptical of Ukraine’s European integration has decreased dramatically (in November 2021, it was 26%). 

Background: On 1 March 2020, the Rating Polling Agency surveyed 1200 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and the Donbas. Survey methods: CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews). Estimated representativeness bias is between 0.95 and 2.8%.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: