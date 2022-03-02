Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU

Olena Roschina — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:54

The level of support for Ukraine joining the EU and NATO is the highest ever in polling history in Ukraine. 86% support Ukraine joining the EU, and 76% support joining NATO.

Source: Rating, reporting on an survey conducted on 1 March 2022

Details: Compared to the pre-war period, the level of support among Ukranians for joining the EU and NATO has increased by over 20 percentage points. This positive trend has happened thanks to an increase in support for entering these organisations among residents of the country’s north and east.

In terms of age, there is unanimous support in all categories for Ukraine to join the EU and NATO.

61% of respondents believe that Ukraine will become an EU Member State in the nearest future (within 1-2 years). 13% believe that Ukraine will join the EU within 5 years, and 6% think it will happen later than that.

17% were still uncertain about their assessment of Ukraine’s prospects with the EU. Only 4% think that Ukraine will not become an EU Member State. Compared to last year, the number of those sceptical of Ukraine’s European integration has decreased dramatically (in November 2021, it was 26%).

Background: On 1 March 2020, the Rating Polling Agency surveyed 1200 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and the Donbas. Survey methods: CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews). Estimated representativeness bias is between 0.95 and 2.8%.