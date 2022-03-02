Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores

Alyona Mazurenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:37 AM

A Russian naval ship has been spotted near Odessa.

Source: General Staff, Dumskaya

Details: According to preliminary information, the ship is a coastguard, not a landing ship or a rocket launcher.

Ukrainian Naval Forces are monitoring the movements of the vessel and are prepared to strike.

Eye witnesses have informed Ukrainska Pravda of several suspicious ships spotted near Odessa.