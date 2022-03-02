All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service catches man who facilitated Russian missile strike at Frankivsk Airport

Roman KravetsWednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:47

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a man who facilitated the Russian missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Airport.

Source: Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Quote: "The traitor arrived in Ivano-Frankivsk on 22 February. He settled in a motel near the airport.

On 23 February, on the eve of the Russian missile strike on Ukraine, he passed information about the location of a military facility to Russia. As a result of missiles hitting the airport, its infrastructure was destroyed.

After the strike at the airport, the man reported the result of the strike to Russia."

Details: The infiltrator was detained while he was trying to commit another crime to reduce our defence capabilities.

The Security Service of Ukraine has emphasised that the man will be sentenced to 15 years in prison on the charge of "high treason".

Previously: On 24 February in Ivano-Frankivsk, there were explosions near the airport, after which the building containing fuel and oil materials caught fire.

