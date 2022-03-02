All Sections
Aggressor tanks are at the Kherson Oblast State Administration. They were met by a man carrying a Ukrainian flag.

Roman Kravets, Olga KyrylenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:28

In Kherson, a man carried a Ukrainian flag to the walls of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, which was surrounded by Russian tanks.

Source: Video provided by Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration Hennadiy Laguta.

Details: In the video one can see Russian armoured vehicles gathered at the building of the Oblast State Administration.

Image: Russian aggressors are at the Kherson Oblast State Administration 

Video: Local citizen with the Ukrainian flag at the Oblast State Administration 

Previously: During the night from the 1st to the 2nd of March journalists reported that Russian armoured vehicles were at the Oblast State Administration in Kherson, and that the train station and the sea port were under Russian control. 

