Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova summons the Ambassador of Belarus over map shown by Lukashenko

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:35

The Ambassador of Belarus to Moldova was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry to explain the map shown by self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko at the extended meeting of  the Security Council of Belarus.

This was reported by the press office of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "European Truth" writes. Lukashenko showed a map of military operations in Ukraine marking the directions of strikes. One of the arrows showed the direction of a strike towards Moldova and Transnistria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova urgently summoned the Ambassador of Belarus "to clarify the circumstances and explanations regarding reference to our country."

"In a discussion with State Secretary Ruslan Bolbochan, Ambassador Anatoly Kalinin said that information wasn’t correctly submitted by employees of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

Niku Popesku, the Moldovan Foreign Minister, said the previous day that his country is preparing for various scenarios due to the Russian threat in Transnistria.

See also an analysis on whether Lukashenko will agree to send Belarussian troops to Ukraine: Forced invasion: what changes the involvement of Belarussian troops on the side of the Russian Federation

