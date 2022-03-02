Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova summons the Ambassador of Belarus over map shown by Lukashenko

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 13:35

The Ambassador of Belarus to Moldova was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry to explain the map shown by self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko at the extended meeting of  the Security Council of Belarus.

This was reported by the press office of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "European Truth" writes. Lukashenko showed a map of military operations in Ukraine marking the directions of strikes. One of the arrows showed the direction of a strike towards Moldova and Transnistria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova urgently summoned the Ambassador of Belarus "to clarify the circumstances and explanations regarding reference to our country."

"In a discussion with State Secretary Ruslan Bolbochan, Ambassador Anatoly Kalinin said that information wasn’t correctly submitted by employees of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

Niku Popesku, the Moldovan Foreign Minister, said the previous day that his country is preparing for various scenarios due to the Russian threat in Transnistria.

See also an analysis on whether Lukashenko will agree to send Belarussian troops to Ukraine: Forced invasion: what changes the involvement of Belarussian troops on the side of the Russian Federation

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News