Ukrainian air defence shoots down two Russian Su-35Cs - General Staff

Valentina Romanenko — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 17:19

Ukrainian air defence has shot down two Russian Su-35Cs fighter jets.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: A fierce air battle between a pair of MiG-29 fighters from the Ukrainian Air Force's Tactical Aviation Brigade and a pair of Russian Su-35Cs fighter jets reportedly broke out in the Kyiv region on the night of 1 March.

As a result of the aerial battle, both invader aircraft were shot down.

Along with air-to-air missiles from the MiG-29s, anti-aircraft guided missiles from the local anti-aircraft missile brigade's S-300 system from Central Air Command also targeted the invaders.

Unfortunately, the Air Force lost one MiG-29 as a result of this battle. A search is underway for the pilot.

Quote: "So far the enemy prevails in the quantity and quality of aircraft and armaments, but not in skill. The Air Force is doing all it can to clear Ukrainian skies of the enemy presence."