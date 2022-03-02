All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence shoots down two Russian Su-35Cs - General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 March 2022, 14:19

Valentina Romanenko — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 17:19

Ukrainian air defence has shot down two Russian Su-35Cs fighter jets.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Advertisement:

Details: A fierce air battle between a pair of MiG-29 fighters from the Ukrainian Air Force's Tactical Aviation Brigade and a pair of Russian Su-35Cs fighter jets reportedly broke out in the Kyiv region on the night of 1 March.

As a result of the aerial battle, both invader aircraft were shot down.

Along with air-to-air missiles from the MiG-29s, anti-aircraft guided missiles from the local anti-aircraft missile brigade's S-300 system from Central Air Command also targeted the invaders.

Unfortunately, the Air Force lost one MiG-29 as a result of this battle. A search is underway for the pilot.

Quote: "So far the enemy prevails in the quantity and quality of aircraft and armaments, but not in skill. The Air Force is doing all it can to clear Ukrainian skies of the enemy presence."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: