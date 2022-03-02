Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
War: in the Crimea area, Russia uses mobilised forces from occupied Donbas

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:42

In the full-scale war against Ukraine in the Crimean area, Russia is using forces mobilized from the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service

According to available information received by the Ukrainian security and defence forces, the total number of such persons is approximately 3,500. 

These Russian mercenaries are now being brought across the Crimean bridge toward the city of Kherson.

They will be used for further military aggression and are being prepared for an attack on Ukrainian cities.

It's also known that the persons mobilised by the aggressor are extremely demoralised.

The State Border Guard Service emphasises that the Ukrainian army is giving a chance to the soldiers of the aggressor country to stay alive and earn money.

"We're offering Russian soldiers a choice: die in an unjust war or get a full amnesty and 5 million roubles in compensation if they lay down their arms and surrender voluntarily," the Minister of Defence in Ukraine said in a statement.

